St Vivekanand Millennium School, Pinjore

The school celebrated Mother's Day. The event commenced with presenting a bouquet to Director Kamal Rai who was the chief guest. Ritkritya, Bhavya, Navika, Aashima, Aardhya, Ibbani, Piyush, and Satyam shared the stage with their mothers and mesmerised the audience with their remarkable performances. The audience was enthralled by the innocent and creative moves of the young performers from Class III. Director Kamal Rai congratulated the students and praised mothers for their pivotal role in shaping personalities and strengthening family bonds. The School Principal, Piyush Punj, congratulated everyone on the occasion.