St Vivekanand Millennium School, Pinjore

The school celebrated Teachers’ Day. A session was conducted by Dr Sudhir Baweja on “Excellent teacher and its propriety”. A cultural programme was presented by students of Class XII for their teachers in which ‘Guru Vandana’ was performed to show reverence and respect to the teachers. A musical skit was also presented in which they showed the teaching process in regular classes and robotic classes. All teachers and administrative officers were honoured by the school management by giving mementoes, Vivekananda’s literature and gifts. Meals and games were organised for the teachers and administrative officers in a hotel. Principal Dr Piyush Punj congratulated the teachers.

#Pinjore