St Vivekanand Millennium School, Pinjore

The school resonated with the soulful notes of Carnatic vocal music as artiste Vidushi Sudha Raghuraman, performed under the aegis of SPICMACAY (Society for the Promotion of Indian Classical Music and Culture Amongst Youth). The musical odyssey commenced with a spiritual bhajan dedicated to Lord Ganpati by Muthuswamy Dikshitar. Vidushi Sudha Raghuraman then skilfully rendered composition dedicated to Maa Saraswati, ‘Varde Veena Vadini Varde’, which is written by Surya Kanta Tripathi ‘Nirala’, showcasing her profound mastery over the art. The session included a lively questionnaire round, allowing students to actively participate and deepen their understanding of the rich art form.
