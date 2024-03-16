St Vivekanand Millennium School, Pinjore

The school achieved yet another milestone in its illustrious journey of academic excellence. The school has been adjudged the best school, while its five teachers were honoured with Bolo English Awa, "Where Teachers Grow, Students Flourish: St Vivekanand Millennium School believes in nurturing educators for student success." The school participated in transformative faculty development programme, "Project Bolo English," initiated jointly by the Centre for Civil Society, Stones2Milestones and the National Independent Schools Alliance (NISA). This initiative aims at enhancing English language instruction, benefiting students' learning outcomes. The Bolo English programme witnessed enthusiastic participation of around 10,000 teachers across the country and provided a dynamic virtual platform for educators. In recognition of their outstanding performance and dedication, five teachers — Paramjeet Kaur, Monika, Poonam Jasrotia, Shilpa Sharma, and Nidhi — are being nominated for Bolo English Awards. The final Awards Ceremony will be held in New Delhi on March 18. Principal Dr Piyush Punj congratulated all teachers He further said the Project Bolo English organised by distinguished organisations has equipped our educators with valuable tools and techniques, furthering our school's mission of providing quality education.

