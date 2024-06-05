St Vivekanand Millennium School, Pinjore

In a continued effort to promote literacy and endure access to educational resources during challenging times, the ‘Library on Wheels’ initiative has successfully distributed books to Parmarth Saini, whose parents appreciated the efforts put in by the school. Other students Nivedita, Lakshay, Ayush, Vaibhav, Aatif, Yashika, Nishi, Sunidhi, Simarpreet Kaur, and Radhika residing in Kalka, Pinjore, and Himshikha also received books at the informed locations on May 30 and May 31, 2024. Originally launched during the Covid-19 pandemic, the programme aims to bring the joy of reading directly to students who may have limited access to traditional library services. The ‘Library on Wheels ‘initiative was conceived as a response to the educational disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. With schools and libraries closed, many students found themselves without access to books and other educational materials. The mobile library was created to bridge the gap, ensuring that students could continue their learning and enjoy reading from the safety and comfort of their homes. Over the days, the ‘Library on Wheels’ distributed a wide range of books to students across various grades. The selection included fiction, non-fiction, educational resources, and age-appropriate literature tailored to diverse interests and reading levels of understanding. The initiative not only provided essential learning materials but also fostered a love for reading among young learners. “We are thrilled to see the positive impact the ‘Library on Wheels’ has had on the students,” said Principal Dr Piyush Punj. “This initiative has brought much-needed resources to our community and has inspired our students to continue exploring the world of books. We are grateful for the support and dedication of Librarian Anchal Sharma, Jyoti Sharma, and group D team,” the principal said.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Pinjore