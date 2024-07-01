St Vivekanand Millennium School, Pinjore

The school hosted a generic capacity building programme. The CBSE aims at fostering deeper understanding of innovative problem solving and analytical abilities. The training programme through COE, Panchkula, was organised to enhance the critical and creative thinking skills of teacher attendees, led by resource persons Ram Sharma, Lecturer, Government Model Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh, and Neevi Kumar, Lecturer, DAV College, Chandigarh. They have made elaborative contributions in the field of education on national and international front. As many as 54 persons attended the training programme from host and other schools. The diverse group engaged in various interactive activities, discussions, practical exercises designed to challenge conventional thinking and inspire new perspectives through live activities and videos. Feedback from the attendees has been overwhelmingly positive, highlighting the effectiveness of the training programme in equipping them with valuable skills for personal and professional growth. The collaboration between different schools added a valuable dimension to the learning experience, promoting cross institutional exchange of ideas and practices. The event concluded with a speech expressing gratitude to the resource persons, coordinators and participants for making the training programme a resounding success. Principal Dr Piyush Punj stated that SVMS continues to be committed to the holistic development of the students and staff by organising such enriching events. The school looks forward to encourage innovative learning environment by hosting more such training programmes.

#CBSE #Panchkula #Pinjore