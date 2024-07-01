St Vivekanand Millennium School, Pinjore

The school hosted a generic capacity building programme. The CBSE aims at fostering deeper understanding of innovative problem solving and analytical abilities. The training programme through COE, Panchkula, was organised to enhance the critical and creative thinking skills of teacher attendees, led by resource persons Ram Sharma, Lecturer, Government Model Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh, and Neevi Kumar, Lecturer, DAV College, Chandigarh. They have made elaborative contributions in the field of education on national and international front. As many as 54 persons attended the training programme from host and other schools. The diverse group engaged in various interactive activities, discussions, practical exercises designed to challenge conventional thinking and inspire new perspectives through live activities and videos. Feedback from the attendees has been overwhelmingly positive, highlighting the effectiveness of the training programme in equipping them with valuable skills for personal and professional growth. The collaboration between different schools added a valuable dimension to the learning experience, promoting cross institutional exchange of ideas and practices. The event concluded with a speech expressing gratitude to the resource persons, coordinators and participants for making the training programme a resounding success. Principal Dr Piyush Punj stated that SVMS continues to be committed to the holistic development of the students and staff by organising such enriching events. The school looks forward to encourage innovative learning environment by hosting more such training programmes.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
1st FIR registered against Delhi’s street vendor under new criminal law
The accused has been identified as Pankaj Kumar, a resident ...
Criminal laws passed ‘forcibly’, INDIA will not allow ‘bulldozer justice’: Kharge
From today, all fresh FIRs will be registered under the new ...
Tech, geopolitical landscape changing, India faces unique operational challenges: Army Chief Gen Dwivedi
General Dwivedi assumed command as Army Chief on Sunday
On camera, picnic on rain-soaked day turns tragic, family of 7 swept away in swollen waterfall in Mumbai
3 drown in Lonavala; search on for 2 missing children
NEET retest: NTA declares result, revised rank list for medical entrance exam
Retest was conducted for candidates who were earlier awarded...