St Vivekanand Millennium School, Pinjore, conducts mock drill

In a proactive initiative to enhance emergency preparedness, the school conducted a mock drill focusing on fire and earthquake safety for students and staff. The drill was designed to ensure that the school community is well-equipped to respond swiftly and safely in the event of a real emergency. In preparation for the event, a dedicated training session was held a day prior for the school’s emergency response team and NSS volunteers. The session focused on evacuation protocols, first aid procedures, and coordination roles to ensure smooth execution during the drill. The mock drill commenced with the emergency alarm, prompting a calm and orderly evacuation of the school premises. Under the guidance of teachers and trained NSS volunteers, students swiftly moved to the designated four assembly areas. Demonstrating discipline and awareness, students followed instructions precisely and protected their heads with their hands, as outlined in the safety protocols. During the post-drill session, teachers conducted classroom discussions to recap key safety guidelines. For earthquake preparedness, students were advised to prepare an emergency kit with food, water, and a battery-powered radio, secure heavy objects to prevent injury, practice “Drop, Cover, and Hold on” during tremors, regularly testing smoke alarms and apply the “Stop, Drop, and Roll” method in case of clothing fires.

