Home / The School Tribune / St Vivekanand Millennium School, Pinjore, principal participates in SPIC MACAY 10th International Convention

St Vivekanand Millennium School, Pinjore, principal participates in SPIC MACAY 10th International Convention

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Jun 10, 2025 IST
Padam Shree awardee poet and lyricist Javed Akthar and maestro flutist Pt Hari Prasad Chaurasia and many more like them captivated audiences at the SPIC MACAY 10th International Convention, held at the IIT campus, Hyderabad. The event was inaugurated by Governor Jishnu Dev Verma and brought together over 1,500 students and volunteers from India and abroad to celebrate Indian classical music, dance, and art. Representing the school, Principal Dr Piyush Punj, teacher Sunil Negi, and students Sargun, Jashan, and Jigyasu actively participated in the immersive week-long cultural festival. “Language is the carrier of culture, and if you cut the language, you cut the culture.” This idea resonated deeply on the IIT campus along with other facets of India’s rich heritage. Reflecting on the experience, Sargun said, “Learning Bharatanatyam from Vid Kalaimamani Sailaja for five days was truly inspiring.” Jigyasu, a passionate flute player, shared how hearing Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia rekindled his love for the flute and motivated him to resume practice with renewed zeal. Students also explored Charminar and Salar Jung Museum and had a blast soaking in the vibrant atmosphere. Overall, the convention was a remarkable journey into India’s timeless cultural legacy for all participants. Principal Dr Piyush Punj expressed his gratitude to the IIT-Hyderabad for hosting the convention and providing a platform for students and teachers to explore new ideas and perspectives.

