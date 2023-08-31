St Vivekananda Millennium School, HMT Township, Pinjore

The school celebrated Senior Citizens Day. The chief guest was school director Kamal Rai. The main attractions of the programme were the game stalls and a selfie corner set up by students, where senior citizens reminisced about their childhood days with delight. As many as 62 grandparents attended the programme and enjoyed it.
