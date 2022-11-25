St Vivekananda Millennium School, Pinjore

The NSS cell of the school celebrated National Integration Day to commemorate the birth anniversary of the first woman prime minister of India, Indira Gandhi. Poster-making and slogan-writing events were organised. Volunteers made attractive posters highlighting the theme. Programme Officer Heema Gulati commenced the event by throwing light on the significance of the day. NSS volunteers Sarthak, Balpreet and Kshama gave significant information on the importance of the day. Principal Piyush Punj took an oath of national integration and encouraged volunteers to preserve the integration of the nation.