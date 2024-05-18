St Xavier Senior Secondary School, Sirsa

Suhani, a brilliant student of the school, secured 496 marks out of 500 in Class XII. Suhani is among the top merit holders in the commerce stream in Haryana. Suhani had also brought laurels to the school in 2022 by securing 99% marks in Class X and topping Sirsa disrict in the CBSE examinations. Both of Suhani’s parents are professors in a reputed college in Sirsa. Apart from the eminent personalities of Sirsa, relatives, neighbours and the school management have congratulated Suhani on the achievement.

#Sirsa