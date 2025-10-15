St Xavier’s celebrates National Post Day

St Xavier’s High School, Sector 71, Mohali, marked National Post Day, acknowledging the vital role of postal services in India. The postal system has been a cornerstone of communication, bridging distances and connecting people across the country. From traditional letter delivery to modern digital services, the postal network has evolved adapting to changing times. A quiz was conducted to engage students and test their knowledge about postal services. The school commended the Postal Department’s efforts in serving the community and promoting social connectivity.

