St Xavier’s , Chandigarh, celebrate “The Cultural Hues 2025-26”

St Xavier’s Senior Secondary School, Sector 44, Chandigarh, celebrated “The Cultural Hues 2025-26” of its Pre Primary Wing and Primary wing. The event highlighted the creativity, confidence, and cultural awareness of young learners from Pre-Nursery to Class III. The programme commenced with the welcome speech. The MCs for the event were Akanksha and Juliet who kept the audience engaged with anecdotes. Rakesh Singh Rawat, Secretary-cum-Executive Magistrate in State Consumer Commission, UT, was the chief guest. Chairman I William formally welcomed the chief guest and parents. The programme commenced with marching of all students from Pre-Nursery to Class III. The school anthem echoed on the campus. Different dance performances — Rangotsav, Navratri-Chatta, and The Joyous — mesmerised the crowd. The Punjabi Blast and The Medley captivated the audience. The singing performances engaged the parents. Principal Dr Ivorine Castella praised the students for showcasing creativity, confidence, and cultural awareness. The event concluded with the rendition of the national anthem.

