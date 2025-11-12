St Xavier’s High School commemorates 150 years of ‘Vande Mataram'

A special assembly was held at St Xavier’s High School, Panchkula, to commemorate 150 glorious years of India’s national song, ‘Vande Mataram’. The programme began with a soulful performance of the song, followed by speeches highlighting its significance and role in India’s freedom struggle. The event inspired feelings of patriotism and pride among students and teachers. It reminded everyone of Vande Mataram’s timeless message of love and devotion to the motherland. The celebration concluded with the singing of the national song, creating an atmosphere of unity and national pride.

Advertisement