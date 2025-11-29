DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / St Xavier's High School conducts Communication Skills Examination

St Xavier's High School conducts Communication Skills Examination

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Nov 29, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

St Xavier's High School, Panchkula, conducted the Communication Skills Examination organised by Trinity College London. An official examiner from Trinity College London assessed the students across levels from Initial to Class VIII, ensuring an internationally benchmarked evaluation process. Many students from the school appeared for the exams, showcasing their skills in public speaking, storytelling, interactive communication and presentation. The event highlighted the growing emphasis on global communication competencies among young learners. Teachers who trained the students commended their dedication and confidence throughout the preparation process, while the examiner, Richard Hansom, appreciated the high standard of performance. The Principal, George S Shear, expressed pride in hosting the examination, reaffirming the school's commitment to nurturing articulate and confident communicators. Results are expected to be announced soon.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts