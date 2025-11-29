St Xavier's High School, Panchkula, conducted the Communication Skills Examination organised by Trinity College London. An official examiner from Trinity College London assessed the students across levels from Initial to Class VIII, ensuring an internationally benchmarked evaluation process. Many students from the school appeared for the exams, showcasing their skills in public speaking, storytelling, interactive communication and presentation. The event highlighted the growing emphasis on global communication competencies among young learners. Teachers who trained the students commended their dedication and confidence throughout the preparation process, while the examiner, Richard Hansom, appreciated the high standard of performance. The Principal, George S Shear, expressed pride in hosting the examination, reaffirming the school's commitment to nurturing articulate and confident communicators. Results are expected to be announced soon.

