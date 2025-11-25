St Xavier’s High School hosts inter-school cricket tourney

St Xavier’s High School, Mohali, hosted the Andrew J Gosain Memorial Seven-A-Side Cricket Inter-School Tournament 2025. Nine schools from the Tricity put their best foot forward, showcasing exceptional skills and sportsmanship. The school won the tournament, claiming the top spot, coveting the trophy and gold medals. St. Xavier's Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh received the runners-up trophy and silver medals.
