St Xavier’s High School, Mohali

The school won the Richard Shear Memorial Cricket Tournament. The team defeated Saupin's, Sector 32, Chandigarh, in a thrilling finale. Saupin's opted to bat first, scoring 60 runs in 10 overs. St Xavier's High School, Mohali, bowling attack was led...
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Feb 22, 2025 IST
The school won the Richard Shear Memorial Cricket Tournament. The team defeated Saupin’s, Sector 32, Chandigarh, in a thrilling finale. Saupin’s opted to bat first, scoring 60 runs in 10 overs. St Xavier’s High School, Mohali, bowling attack was led by Shresht, who took two crucial wickets. Guransh and Apaar also made valuable contributions, taking one wicket each. They both received special recognition for their outstanding performance. St Xavier’s High School, Mohali, successfully chased down the target of 61 runs set by Saupin’s, winning the match by nine wickets.

