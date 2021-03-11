St Xavier’s High School, Mohali, collaborated with a team of senior dentists from Dr Bawa’s Dental and Implant Centre to organise a free dental check-up and awareness camp on the school premises. A team of dentists carried out a comprehensive dental check-up on students and made them aware of common dental ailments and the measures used to prevent them. The students were made aware of the eating patterns and food choices which can lead to tooth decay. The young students cherished the chance to interact with the dentists to enquire and gain knowledge about their oral health.
