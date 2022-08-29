St Xavier’s High School, Mohali

The investiture ceremony for the 2022-23 session of the school was held. The elected cabinet took an oath to dispense their duties to the best of their capabilities and abide by the school rules and regulations. Pranjali Saharan was elected as the school captain. The four house captains, vice-captains, perfect, sports captain, sports vice-captain and school reporters were also sworn in.
