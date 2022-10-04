St Xavier's High School, Mohali

Dasehra was celebrated at the school. In the morning a special assembly was conducted in which a quiz was organised by teachers for students to test their knowledge about the history of Dasehra. Afterwards an effigy of Ravana was burnt with the message of “Victory of good over evil”.
