St Xavier’s High School, Mohali

The school celebrated Guru Nanak jayanti by participating in various activities. Teachers imparted knowledge during the special assembly wherein they shared Guru Nanak's life story. This was followed by a quiz and 'shabad' singing competition.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Permanent residents can now be part of Canadian military; Indians to benefit
Nearly 1 lakh Indians became permanent residents of Canada i...
India’s G20 presidency to centre around theme of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’: PM Modi
India will officially assume the G20 presidency from Decembe...
Enforcement Directorate arrests 2 businessmen in connection with money-laundering probe into Delhi Excise policy
The 2 are currently in jail after the CBI arrested them in t...
Lahaul-Spiti receives fresh snow; traffic beyond Solang valley in Kullu affected
The high-altitude areas of Kullu and Mandi districts also re...
Air quality in Delhi remains very poor
The Air Quality Index at 9am is 309