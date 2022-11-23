St Xavier's High School, Mohali

Global Hunt Foundation conducted an online session on Menstrual Health and Hygiene for the girls of classes VI-X and faculty members, during the school hours. The session took up issues like the social taboos surrounding this topic and provided awareness on hygiene practices. A separate session was held for the boys of classes VI-X on puberty changes. Benefits of healthy eating were also emphasized on.
