St. Xavier's High School, Mohali

Global Hunt Foundation conducted an online session on Menstrual Health and Hygiene for the girls of classes VI-X and faculty members at the school. The session provided a comprehensive understanding on the what, why and how of menstruation, comprising meaning of menstruation, develop a biological understanding, talk on social taboos and provided awareness on hygiene practices. A separate session was held for the boys of classes VI-X on puberty changes. The session dealt with emotional and physical changes in boys as they enter adolescence. The issues of mood swings, anger, and body shaming were discussed. Benefits of healthy eating were also emphasised.