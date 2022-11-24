St. Xavier's High School, Mohali

Global Hunt Foundation conducted an online session on Menstrual Health and Hygiene for the girls of classes VI-X and faculty members at the school. The session provided a comprehensive understanding on the what, why and how of menstruation, comprising meaning of menstruation, develop a biological understanding, talk on social taboos and provided awareness on hygiene practices. A separate session was held for the boys of classes VI-X on puberty changes. The session dealt with emotional and physical changes in boys as they enter adolescence. The issues of mood swings, anger, and body shaming were discussed. Benefits of healthy eating were also emphasised.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Election Commissioner Arun Goel's appointment was cleared in a 'tearing hurry', Supreme Court says after perusing file
Centre places the original file before the SC Constitution B...
Police seize IEDs, Rs 5 lakh in cash dropped by drone in J-K's Samba
The bomb disposal squad seizes 2 unassembled IEDs with deton...
Income Tax dept conducts raids on leading jewellers in Ludhiana
The jewellers include Nikkamal Jewellers, Sardar Jewellers a...
Centre to introduce law to regulate digital media
I&B minister Anurag Thakur says the govt has left most of th...