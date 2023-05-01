St. Xavier's High School, Mohali

Students of the school celebrated the festival of Eid. To mark the occasion, a special assembly was organised in which the staff and students prayed for a safe and better world to live in. Students were sensitised about the need for brotherhood and compassion.
Declamation contest
The school hosted an Inter-House Declamation Competition for the students of classes IV-X to hone their oratory skills. The students displayed their oratory talent by giving famous speeches. It was a treat to hear all the participants delivering the speeches with keen enthusiasm and fervour.
