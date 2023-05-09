St Xavier's High School, Mohali

To commemorate the birth and enlightenment of Gautam Buddha, students of the school celebrated Buddha Purnima. A special assembly was held on the life of Buddha. The students’ performance mesmerised the audience and gave a glimpse into the life of a prince who chose the path of wisdom and enlightenment over worldly desires. The students were motivated to follow and practice the preaching of Lord Buddha in their life.
