 St Xavier's High School, Mohali : The Tribune India

St Xavier's High School, Mohali

St Xavier's High School, Mohali

The investiture ceremony of the school was held to felicitate the newly elected office bearers.



The investiture ceremony of the school was held to felicitate the newly elected office bearers. Donning the mantle of accountability, the newly elected office-bearers pledged to perform their duties to the best of their abilities.The elected leaders were conferred with badges and sashes. The new students' council took a pledge to hold their motto in high esteem. Captains of different Houses, along with the School Captain, took oath on the occasion 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Rahul Gandhi's hitch-hikes truck ride at midnight from Delhi to sister Priyanka's house in Shimla

2
Nation

UPSC Civil Services Results: Women secure top four ranks, Ishita Kishore bags first spot

3
Diaspora

NIA team in London to probe attack on Indian High Commission by Khalistan supporters

4
Punjab

Bargari sacrilege cases: Proclaimed offender Sandeep Bareta arrested in Bangalore

5
Diaspora

Strongest and biggest foundations of India-Australia relations are mutual trust and mutual respect, says PM Modi

6
Punjab

SGPC to call open tenders for telecast of ‘gurbani’, says Harjinder Dhami, accuses CM Bhagwant Mann of doing politics

7
Delhi

Policeman ‘misbehaved’ with Manish Sisodia, alleges AAP, Delhi Police dismisses charge

8
Punjab

Punjab and Haryana High Court calls for minimising dependence of accused on surety

9
Nation

Trinamool Congress, AAP, CPI announce boycott of new Parliament inauguration; larger Opposition likely to follow suit

10
Nation

Will support AAP in fight against Central ordinance: Mamata Banerjee after meeting Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann

Don't Miss

View All
Fake AI image of Pentagon explosion puts Twitter's paid Blue tick in question
World

Fake AI image of Pentagon explosion puts Twitter's paid Blue tick in question

Siblings reunite after 75 years at Kartarpur
Punjab

Siblings reunite after 75 years at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

Light rain likely in Chandigarh for 5 days from today
Chandigarh

Light rain likely in Chandigarh for 5 days from today

Punjab gives nod to shorter airport route from UT; will acquire 14 acres
Chandigarh

Punjab gives nod to shorter airport route from Chandigarh; will acquire 14 acres

Northwest sizzles, Delhi temp crosses 46°C; relief likely today
Nation

Northwest sizzles, Delhi temp crosses 46°C; relief likely today

Meet Instagram's new Twitter competitor
Science Technology

Meet Instagram's new Twitter competitor

Indian-origin Sikh councillor makes history after being appointed 1st turban-wearing Lord Mayor of UK's Coventry
Diaspora

Indian-origin Sikh councillor makes history after being appointed 1st turban-wearing Lord Mayor of UK's Coventry

Snow cover in river basins falls 10%, Himachal Pradesh stares at water crisis
Himachal

Snow cover in river basins falls 10%, Himachal Pradesh stares at water crisis

Top News

Oppn set to keep away from new Parl launch

Oppn set to keep away from new Parl launch

TMC, CPI, AAP announce boycott | Cong decision soon

Certification from govt labs now must for exporting cough syrups

Certification from govt labs now must for exporting cough syrups

Move follows 3 WHO alerts over substandard drugs

Haryana blacklists Maiden Pharma, but no penal action

Haryana blacklists Maiden Pharma, but no penal action

Rescued from Oman, Punjab women relate ordeal

Rescued from Oman, Punjab women relate ordeal

Lured by agents over greener pastures, they were ‘enslaved, ...

Women bag top 4 spots in civil services exams

Women bag top 4 spots in civil services exams

Ishita Kishore, IAF officer’s daughter, stands 1st


Cities

View All

Amritsar: Stubble burning hitting flora & fauna alongside district roads

Amritsar: Stubble burning hitting flora & fauna alongside district roads

‘Rs 2,000 note withdrawal not without its share of problems’

Guru Arjan Dev’s 417th martyrdom day observed in Amritsar

‘New roads before monsoon’

Aided school teachers, mid-day meal workers seek hike in wages

5 held for gang-rape of Class VII student in Chandigarh

5 held for gang-rape of Class VII student in Chandigarh

Dhanas mishap: Police remand of Beetle car driver extended by day

No fixed time for collection of garbage, Chandigarh residents miffed

Chandigarh’s Ankita Puwar bags AIR 28 in UPSC Civil Services exam

Class XI admission process in Chandigarh govt schools begins today

Sisodia manhandled in court complex, claims AAP; Delhi Police refute charge

Sisodia manhandled in court complex, claims AAP; Delhi Police refute charge

Delhi HC sets aside Mayor’s decision for repoll to elect committee members

L-G Saxena visits Delhi’s 3 landfill sites

In process of giving flats or plots to Latifpura oustees: JIT

In process of giving flats or plots to Latifpura oustees: JIT

Car catches fire, occupants jump out to save their lives

Chaos at busy junction as traffic lights non-functional

Religious functions, ‘chabeels’ in Jalandhar mark Guru’s martyrdom day

No takers for football & wrestling at Sports School; coaches shocked

Slow pace of ROB,RUB project troubles residents, shopkeepers

Slow pace of ROB,RUB project troubles residents, shopkeepers

With no major clue, police probe to rely on call dump

MC ropes in religious bodies, edu institutes for improving outreach

Special train from Amritsar to Gandhidham

Video of youth being assaulted goes viral

Patiala District sees 418 farm fire cases this season

Patiala District sees 418 farm fire cases this season

Alumni from 1971 batch of PPS celebrate golden jubilee in Nabha

Photo exhibition, awareness mark International Biodiversity Day