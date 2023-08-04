St Xavier’s High School, Mohali

Students of the school celebrated World Nature Conservation Day by holding a special assembly in order to express their inner feelings related to nature and its conservation. The students also participated in a quiz competition that emphasised on actions “we must take to reduce our negative impact on nature and choose sustainable practices to secure safer environment for future generations”.
