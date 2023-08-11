St Xavier's High School, Mohali

A storytelling competition was organised at the school for the students. The students narratedg their favourite stories using creative props, voice modulation and impressive expressions. The young, vibrant storytellers came forth with wonderful tales. While some stories provided food for thought, some reinforced moral values and some were humorous. The stories were judged based on the students’ expression, confidence, diction, and presentation skills.
