St. Xaviers High School, Mohali

Students visited Radio Mirchi 98.3 Chandigarh and learnt about the skill set required to be able to work at a radio station.The interactive session and demonstration gave students the required insightful knowledge on frequency modulation technique, its marketing strategy, HR policies and overall management of the radio station. Different processes involved in playing songs at the station and revenue generation were explained to the students. They also got a chance to meet RJ Omika.

#Mohali