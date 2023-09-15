St Xavier’s High School, Mohali

The biggest harvest festival in Kerala, Onam, celebrates nature’s reward after a year of hard work by the farmers. It also marks the homecoming of the legendary King Mahabali. Students of the school were apprised of the festival through a special assembly. Students gave a speech on the festival’s importance and performed a dance.
