St Xavier's High School, Mohali

An inter-branch Hindi calligraphy competition was held at the school for the students of Class III-VI. The judgement was done by Assistant Director Narinder Gandhi of St Xavier’s Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh, on the basis of writing style, curves and patterns, legibility and beautification of the Hindi alphabets.
