St Xavier's High School, Mohali

As a part of the campaign for Swachh Bharat-Swachhta Pakhwada, various activities were conducted in the school in order to create awareness among the students regarding cleanliness. Students were apprised of the ongoing cleanliness drive “Swachh Bharat”. Students participated in activities like paragraph writing, poster making, slogan writing, and poem recitation. A skit on ‘Cleanliness’ was presented where the students realised the importance of cleanliness and sanitation.

