St Xavier's High School, Mohali

Milad-ul-Nabi serves as an opportunity for Muslims to remember and honour Prophet Muhammad’s life and celebrate his birth anniversary. The life of Prophet Muhammad and his teachings have influenced many across the world. Mahatma Gandhi, more lovingly known as ‘Bapu’ by all Indians is internationally acknowledged for his doctrine of non-violence that led India to its glorious freedom. October 2 every year is celebrated as Gandhi Jayanti. The story of his life has impacted humanity to its core. Students of the school held a special assembly to commemorate Mahatma’s life and teachings.

#Mahatma Gandhi #Mohali