St Xavier's High School, Mohali

Gurpurb of Guru Nanak Devi was celebrated at the school. A special assembly was conducted by students to mark the occasion. A short story on Guru Nanak was narrated to the little ones with emphasis on his teachings – doing good deeds, praying every day and sharing with everyone. It was a wonderful tribute to Guru Nanak’s life, reminding the students of the importance of service to fellow human beings and devotion to the Almighty. The children were urged to follow the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev.
