St Xavier’s High School, Mohali

The annual day was celebrated on the school premises. The event was graced by eminent guests and dignitaries. Students of pre-nursery to Class V showcased their talents with confidence. Their performances filled the school ground with applaud and left the audience in awe. The cultural extravaganza for the day was marked by a series of rich amalgamation of enthralling taekwondo, yoga, cultural dance (bhangra) and aviation drill.
