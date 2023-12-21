St Xavier’s High School, Mohali

The 18th District Athletic Championship was organised by the Mohali District Athletic Association. Various sports events were held at the Sports Complex, Sector 78, Mohali. Guransh Singh of Class III (U-10) held the third position in the 100m race, while Ashneet Kaur of Class IX (U-16) clinched the third position in the 300m race. Jaskirat Singh of Class X bagged the first position in discus throw. Highlight of the event was Ram Niwas who stood second in both 100m race and 400m race. He participated in the 50+ age group. The credit for the success goes to school coach Rohan.

