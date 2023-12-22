St Xavier’s High School, Mohali

Soaking in the spirit of Christmas, the school celebrated the festival in the Yuletide spirit. A plethora of activities were presen ted by students during the special celebrations. A special assembly was held wherein the students sang carols and songs .The programme concluded with a dance performance. The students carried home the message of sharing and caring as well as the pleasure and pride of spreading peace which is the true spirit of the festival.

