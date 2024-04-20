St Xavier’s High School, Mohali

Baisakhi and Ambedkar Jayanti was celebrated at school with great fervour. The young Xavarians celebrated the spirit of this vibrant and vivid festival of Baisakhi with joy and fun. Students were apprised of the importance of celebrating Baisakhi and the story of Panj Pyare, the disciples of Guru Gobind Singh. Ambedkar Jayanti, the birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, was celebrated on the same day. The students were told about his remarkable contribution in framing the Indian Constitution after Independence. Students learnt from his life that how he used education as a tool to rise above the ordinary and worked hard to achieve excellence in several fields to become one of the great leaders of the modern India and the chief architect of the Indian Constitution.

