St Xavier’s High School, Mohali

Manjot Kaur, a student of Class VII of the school, bagged the second position in the U-14 girls group at the Mini Marathon organised by Shishu Niketan School, Sector 66, Mohali. This was held in collaboration with Edvantum celebrating World Health Week. Manjot Kaur brought laurels to the school by getting a silver medal along with a certificate. More than 300 students from various schools of Chandigarh and Mohali participated in the Marathon.

