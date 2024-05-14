St Xavier’s High School, Mohali

The investiture ceremony of the school was held in a special ceremony on its premises. The newly invested office-bearers pledged to perform their duties to the best of their abilities. The elected leaders were conferred with badges and sashes. The students’ council took the pledge to hold their motto in high esteem. The captains of four houses along with the school captain took an oath to abide by the school rules. Principal Georgina Roy encouraged them to put in honest efforts for every endeavour and become an inspiration for others.
