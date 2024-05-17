The school secured the second position in the fiercely contested fourth Emily Memorial Inter-School Badminton Tournament, hosted by St Xavier’s Senior Secondary School, Sector 44-C Chandigarh. In a display of unparalleled skill and determination, the students of St Xavier’s High School, Mohali, exhibited exemplary sportsmanship throughout the tournament, showcasing prowess on the badminton court. Aayush Naithani, representing St Xavier’s High School, Mohali, emerged as a beacon of excellence in the U-16 category, clinching second position.
