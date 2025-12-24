St Xavier's High School, Mohali, buzzed with festive energy as students and teachers came together to celebrate Christmas. The event was a vibrant mix of carols, dances and skits, spreading joy and the spirit of giving. Students decorated the classrooms, exchanged gifts and enjoyed festive treats, creating unforgettable memories. The celebration reflected the school's values of compassion, sharing and unity.
