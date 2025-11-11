St Xavier’s High School, Mohali, celebrate Guru Nanak Jayanti

Advertisement
St Xavier’s High School, Mohali, celebrated Guru Nanak Jayanti with enthusiasm. Students and teachers gathered for a special assembly to mark the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev . The occasion was observed with reverence, prayers and hymns. The celebration fostered a sense of community and spiritual growth among the students.
