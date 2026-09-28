St Xavier’s High School, Mohali, celebrates Founder’s Day

St Xavier’s High School, Mohali, celebrated Founder’s Day to commemorate the vision and legacy of its founder, Andrew J Gosain, a visionary leader who laid the foundation for a legacy of excellence in education. The event honoured the school’s heritage and values. Students and faculty came together to reflect on the school’s mission and its founder, fostering a sense of gratitude. The children also made the day special with their wonderful performances in dance, mime and recitation, showcasing their talent and enthusiasm.

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