St. Xavier’s High School, Mohali, emerge victorious in Zonal Badminton Tournament

St. Xavier’s High School, Mohali, emerged victorious in the Zonal Badminton Tournament held at Manav Rachna International School, Sector 82, Mohali, from 10 to 13 August 2026. In the Under-17 Boys category, Ayush Nathani, Jaskaran Singh and Akshit Verma secured the second position, bringing laurels to the school with their commendable performance. Adding to the achievement, Ayush Nathani and Jaskaran Singh have been selected to represent the school at the district level. The school congratulated the players on their achievement and wished them success in the upcoming district-level competition.

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