St Xavier’s High School, Mohali, holds workshop

A workshop was organised at the school, where students were sensitised on respecting all living beings. The session was conducted by Peedu’s People, an NGO dedicated to animal welfare which aimed to promote empathy and compassion towards animals. Inder Sandhu gave insights into myths associated with stray dogs and encouraged students to participate in vaccination and adoption initiatives. A session on dog behavioural patterns followed, helping students understand and interact with dogs safely. The initiative fostered a culture of kindness and responsibility towards animals.