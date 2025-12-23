St Xavier’s High School, Mohali, observe Veer Bal Diwas

St Xavier’s High School, Mohali, observed Veer Bal Diwas with reverence, honouring the courageous sacrifices of Guru Gobind Singh's sons - Sahibzada Ajit Singh, Jujhar Singh, Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh. A special assembly was conducted reflecting on the values of bravery, righteousness and sacrifice. The event inspired students to uphold courage and integrity in their lives.

