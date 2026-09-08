St Xavier’s High School, Mohali, organise water awareness programme

St Xavier’s High School, Mohali, organised a water awareness and educational programme in collaboration with Team 'Swachh Pani'. The programme included an interactive session on safe drinking water and responsible consumption, followed by a hands-on science session on purification technologies. Nishant, Founder and CEO, and Arushi were the key speakers. Students participated in the programme, which was informative, engaging and well received.
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