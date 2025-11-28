St Xavier's High School, Mohali, observed Guru Tegh Bahadur's 350th martyrdom day with a special assembly, paying tribute to the courage and sacrifice of the ninth Sikh Guru. Students and teachers reflected on his life, legacy and martyrdom, highlighting his stand for religious freedom and values. The event included prayers, inspiring students to uphold courage, compassion and integrity.
