St Xavier's High School, Panchkula

The power of a good speech cannot be undermined and make students learn this skill the school hosted an inter-house declamation competition for the students of classes VIII, IX and X. The topic for the competition was ‘What competitive sports could teach us about life’. Students participated keenly and expressed their views on sports and how it is helpful in learning life lessons. The school Principal George S Shear, appreciated the efforts of all participants. He also motivated them to be sincere and diligent not only in scholastic areas but in non-scholastic areas too.
